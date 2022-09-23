Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign council, has released what may come across as a counter-attack against Governor Nyesom Wike hours after he made some ugly revelations in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike's stopped zoning of PDP presidency to southeast - Bwala

Bwala noted in an interview with Channels TV on Friday, September 23, that at a time in the PDP when it was being discussed that the presidential slot be zoned to the southeast or northeast (the two zones yet to get the ticket) Wike allegedly frustrated the plan.

According to Bwala, Wike did this when the ticket was to be micro-zoned to the southeast because he was interested in it.

He stated:

“The whole gamut of power zoning here or there started with Governor Wike. He virtually had everything he wanted. He brought this chairman (Ayu). When a discussion was being done in the party that power should be zoned, I recall very well, Atiku was inclined that it should be zoned to either southeast or northeast – these are the two geo-political zones that have not benefited.

“Then, he said if it was ever zoned to the southeast, he was not going to run. The movement then was that it should be micro-zoned to the southeast – among stakeholders from the region. He (Wike) frustrated it because he was interested.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

How Wike caused Peter Obi's defection from PDP

He claimed that this action was what forced Peter Obi to defect from the PDP to the southeast.

Bwala went on:

“He influenced the emergence of leaders that sat in committees – whether committees for party positions or elective office. At his behest, a recommendation was made that it should be thrown open evidently because he is not from the southeast.

“That led to the departure of Peter Obi. If the zoning thing was followed, Peter Obi or probably the former SGF (Ayim Pius) would have emerged as the presidential candidate of the party.”

Source: Legit.ng