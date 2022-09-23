Governor Wike has sent a strong message to the PDP as the crisis rocking the opposition party escalates

The Rivers state governor dared the leadership of the PDP to suspend him if they want and be ready for the consequences

Wike also asked the party's national chairman to step down if he loves the party and wants it to win in 2023

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has dared the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to suspend him if they so desire and be ready for the consequences.

Governor Wike said this during a live media chat in Port Harcourt, saying the party knows what he was capable of if they take such a decision, The Punch reported.

Governor Wike dared the PDP to suspend him amid the party's lingering crisis. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that he was reacting to a question following the retinue of visitors from other political parties that have visited him in the midst of the crisis in the party and if it does not amount to anti-party activities.

The governor described himself as an asset, hence politicians across party lines were visiting him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

His words:

“I dare them to do it. They know what I can do. A child who says his father will not sleep, will also not sleep.

“If you are an asset people will come to you. Who is a pretty girl that people don’t want to talk to?”

What Ayu should do if he loves PDP - Wike

Speaking further, Governor Wike said that if the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, loves the party and wants it to win the coming elections, he should honour his words and step down for a Southerner to succeed him.

“If Ayu says he loves this party so much and wants it to win elections, he should keep his word and leave.

“I heard if the PDP wins the election, the national chairman wants to be Secretary of the Government of the Federation. Somebody else wants to be Senate President.

“They have shared positions. They pressured the BoT chairman to resign. Why didn’t they pressure the national chairman to resign?

The governor added that some people supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are his enemies.

“They are saying we can do without Wike. Some of those supporting Atiku are his enemies. Some of them are from Edo,” he said.

Fani-Kayode reacts as Wike goes dirty on Atiku, Ayu

Meanwhile, former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted as the rift between Atiku and Governor Wike worsens.

The APC chieftain said Governor Wike has destroyed the opposition party as he maintained that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC flagbearer will surely win the presidency come 2023.

"Wike has destroyed PDP.

"He said their presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, is dishonest, unreliable, untrustworthy and deceitful," Fani-Kayode said,

Source: Legit.ng