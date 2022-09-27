Governor Samuel Ortom has reacted to the reports claiming he has parted ways with his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike

The Benue state governor said he is still with Wike, adding that they both just returned from a London trip

Ortom also said that the PDP has not been able to deploy its internal conflict mechanism to resolve the crisis rocking the main opposition party

Makurdi, Benue state - Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has denied reports claiming that he has parted ways with his Rivers state counterpart, Nyesom Wike, over the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate, Governor Wike and his allies have been demanding the resignation of the party's national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Governor Ortom said he still stands with Wike as the PDP fails to resolve its internal crisis. Photo credit: Gov Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON

It was gathered that some kinsmen of Ayu had lampooned Ortom for taking sides with the Rivers governor against his Benue brother (Ayu).

However, media reports on Tuesday, September 27, indicate that Governor Ortom said he was not in support of the call for Ayu's resignation.

Nevertheless, the Benue state governor said he was still with Wike, contrary to some media reports, Daily Trust reported.

I just came back from London with Wike - Ortom

Speaking further, Governor Ortom said he and Wike just returned from London, noting that they remain "friends".

His words:

“In Benue State, we do not have any problem, from bottom to top we are good to go as far as our party is concerned. The BoT members were here some few days ago and we deliberated on the matter they sought my opinion first to know what my thinking was about the crisis.

"I told them that truth as far as I am concerned; and they took it with passion and also asked me for recommendations which I gave. That was it all. That was done and I hoped that they will do justice to it so that our party will take over power in 2023.

“But, the headline that I have split with Nyesom; I just came back from London with Wike this morning (Tuesday). We are friends and I still maintain my stand on what I said. I have not moved away from there, that I still sympathise with Wike on the injustice meted on him. Politics is about interest and where your interest is not protected, you have a right to protest and I think that is what is happening. The party leadership has not been fair to Governor Wike based on activities that took place during and after the convention."

PDP crisis: I sympathise with Wike, Ortom insists

The governor of Benue state said the PDP has not been able to deploy adequately the internal conflict mechanism to resolve its lingering crisis, The Nation reported.

He reiterated that he sympathised with Governor Wike "and still stand with him that the leadership of the party at the national level should do the same thing."

The Benue state governor he and others are not happy with "the injustice that has been meted" "feel that the right thing should be done to put us together.”

Nigerians react

Kazeem A Badaru commented on Facebook:

"Ortom is simply unreliable. Wike should not see him as a dependable ally in this struggle against Atiku, Ayu and the PDP."

Onyebuchi Enwellu said:

"He stand with Wike but Ayu will not go that is the thing."

Adé Wálé said:

"I hope those crying that Wike is fighting for the South can read clearly that it's about what was done to Wike during and after the convention?"

Okpabi Adole said:

"A political double edge sword you are. Aligning with Wike and protecting your brother Ayu."

2023: Wike's camp reportedly mulls Mimiko as Ayu's replacement

Meanwhile, another report has indicated that the Rivers state governor, Wike, and his associates were already finetuning ways on how to not only remove Ayu as PDP national chairman but also replace him.

According to the report, the plan of the Wike-led team is to install former governor of Ondo state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, as Ayu's replacement.

