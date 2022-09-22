A move that would be termed mockery, is the reaction of Bola Tinubu's campaign spokesman, Festus Keyamo over the PDP crisis

In a series of Tweets, the minister of Labour and employment maintained that the PDP despite its claim of rescuing Nigeria, cannot fix its internal crisis as the crisis takes a new form daily

Meanwhile, the PDP crisis takes a new shape on Wednesday as Governor Nyesom Wike men pull out of Atiku's campaign while calling for Dr. Iyorchia Ayu's sack

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has mocked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the crisis rocking the party.

Keyamo noted that the opposition party had lost control but came every day to say it wanted to rescue Nigeria come 2023, The Punch reported.

APC chieftain and minister of Labour and employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the crisis rocking the party in recent days. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action.

The spokesman for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council took the swipe at the PDP late Wednesday, September 21, in a tweet.

This was coming amid the development that the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Wednesday, pulled out of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, insisting that the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign before they could participate in campaign activities.

Keyamo reacts to fresh crisis rocking the PDP

Keyamo wondered how the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would rescue the country when they could not resolve the internal crisis rocking the party.

In his tweet, Keyamo said:

“The PDP that’s in crises because of its inability to control its billowing umbrella gathers everyday and the first thing you hear them say is that they want to ‘rescue’ Nigeria; like a teenager whose legs cannot find the clutch of a car wanting to drive a trailer! ‘No be juju be that?”

The PDP’s crisis continually deepens as the call for Ayu’s resignation continually caused controversy, a few months before the 2023 elections.

Wike's group pulls out of Atiku's campaign

Recall that Wike's team in the PDP had pulled out of the campaign council of the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Rising from their stormy meeting in Port Harcourt early morning on Wednesday, September 21, members of the team vowed not to partake in Atiku’s campaign activities pending the resignation of Ayu.

The party members sympathetic to Wike insisted that there would be no deal with Atiku until Ayu vacated his office to allow an acting chairman from the south to lead the campaign of Atiku.

2023 presidency: Buhari's top minister explains why Tinubu is not doing live interviews

Meanwhile, the chief spokesman of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, described as fake news, a report in which Tinubu said he was not doing live television interviews like his main opponents.

Meanwhile, the social media was awash with comments that the APC presidential flag bearer was shying away from living interviews because of ill-health and incapacitation, following the report.

Keyamo, in a chat with Vanguard newspaper, said Tinubu was not shying away from live interviews.

