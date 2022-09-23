Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has revealed that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu proposed the senatorial seat to him recently.

The Rivers state governor made this known during his media chat that was broadcast on a live telecast on Friday, September 23.

He said:

"Even after the whole thing, Tinubu said come and go for Senate, I said no, I won't do that. I have already made a commitment that this senate should be zoned to this area because they have never had it before."

Governor Wike who recently withdrew from the presidential campaign council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside his cohorts, has continually called for the removal of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the PDP.

The Rivers state governor argues that retaining Senator Ayu as chairman does not speak well of the party and does not conform to the ethical modalities of the party.

Governor Wike said it is not proper for the presidential candidate to be from the north while the national chairman will also hail from the north.

He said the structure of leadership as it is at the moment does not promote equality and equity amongst the regions that constitute the entire party.

It was gathered that Senator Ayu in the build-up to the presidential primary of the PDP in May vowed to vacate his seat if a northerner emerges victorious as the presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng