Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Wednesday, September 21, received a very important guest in his state in the person of Peter Obi

According to Obi, the meeting was an avenue to discuss some pressing issues one of which is national in scope

The Labour Party's presidential candidate also revealed that he spoke on the development and future of the southeast with Ugwuanyi

Enugu - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), on Wednesday, September 21, paid a visit to the governor of Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Agenda - Peter Obi speaks

The former Anambra governor via his Facebook page disclosed that he met with Ugwuanyi to exchange ideas related to the future and development of the southeast.

The southeast's future is part of Obi's discussion with Governor Ugwuanyi (Photo: Peter Obi)

Source: Facebook

The LP's presidential flagbearer also said part of his discussion with the Enugu governor bordered on national issues.

His words:

"I recently visited my brother, H.E. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in Enugu. We exchanged views on issues pertaining to the southeast, as well as on critical national interest issues."

Ugwuanyi is said to be one of the chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who pulled out of Atiku Abubakar's presidential campaign council.

