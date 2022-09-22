Peter Obi's camp has finally reacted to critics who are questioning the Labour Party's presidential candidate's credentials and qualification

Obi's aide, Valentine Obienyem maintained that paper qualifications do not equate to wisdom and intelligence

Meanwhile, the nation's electoral umpire, INEC published the list of candidates for the 2023 elections without their qualifications, a move which has sparked criticisms in the polity

Valentine Obienyem, the media aide of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has faulted criticisms trailing the inability of his principal to present his degree results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC on Tuesday, September 20, published the list of candidates for the 2023 general elections and their qualifications, but without Obi’s degree qualifications.

Peter Obi's aide replies trolls, says paper qualifications do not measure true wisdom.

This has created a lot of criticisms across the various party supporters querying the rationale behind the LP candidate’s action.

Obi's camp reacts

But in a statement issued on Wednesday, September 21, Obienyem said the possession of paper qualifications was not, and cannot become the measure of wisdom and intelligence, The Punch reported.

According to Obienyem, those doubting the former governor's credentials and qualifications are mischief makers trying to create unnecessary mischief in the polity.

Part of the statement reads:

“It would have just required publishing Mr. Peter Obi’s degree result to stop the perennial debate about the class of degree he came out with.”

He explained further that Obi remains the most probed and searched Nigerian at the moment, adding that mischief makers wish they could detect faults in him.

