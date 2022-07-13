The resignation of Boris Johnson after several of his minister stepped down from their jobs while citing loss of confidence in the British prime minister has left his seat vacant.

Among those jostling for Johnson's seat include Nigerian-born Kemi Badenoch and seven other candidates who have been cleared in the first hurdle of the race.

Kemi scaled the first hurdle of the selection process alongside the British Attorney General, Suella Braverman and 6 others. Photo: Guardian, Euronews

PM News reports that other candidates including the British Attorney General, Suella Braverman, who would be deciding the fate of Nigeria's former deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu in his organ harvesting case with his wife.

The eight candidates will be competing to replace Johnson as the British prime minister and the leader of the Conservative Party.

Speaking on the process, the committee in charge of organising the leadership contest said a final announcement on the candidate who would replace Johnson would be announced on September 5.

All the successful candidates who would go through the first round of voting on Wednesday, July 13 include:

1. Kemi Badenoch

2. Suella Braverman

3. Jeremy Hunt

4. Penny Mordaunt

5. Rishi Sunak

6. Tom Tugendhat

7. Liz Truss

8. Nadhim Zahawi

Also, two lawmakers in the parliament - Sajid Javid and Rehman Chishti - who had earlier expressed their intention to contest the position withdrew from the race before an announcement of the final list.

Javid said:

“There is an abundance of both ideas and talent in our party. One of the candidates will be given the honour of becoming prime minister.

“I look forward to seeing the debate unfold and to see colleagues working together as a united Conservative Party once the leadership election is concluded.”

