It was a huge breakthrough and residents would heave a sigh of relief as a story building collapsed in Jos, with no death recorded

The said building was structured at the Bukuru Mini Stadium and has a supermarket on the ground floor with offices upstairs

Reacting, NEMA’s head of search and rescue, Nurudeen Musa maintained that the building did not meet the required standards

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A storey building collapsed in Bukuru, near Jos, Plateau state, Sunday night, September 18.

However, an eyewitness said nobody was killed in the incident, Daily Trust reported.

The building located near Bukuru Mini Stadium has a supermarket on the ground floor with offices upstairs.

A storey building collapsed in Jos. Photo credit: The National Emergency Management Agency

Source: Facebook

The owner of the building reacts

The owner of the building, Moses Pam, who spoke with newsmen, thanked God for sparing his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“At about 6:30pm on Sunday, I went to take inventory of the goods in the shop.

“While in the shop, I heard a loud noise and I hurriedly ran and locked the shop.

“I started to go then I heard another loud noise and when I turned, I saw dust everywhere. That is all I can remember.”

Pam said that if not for God’s divine intervention he would not have been alive to tell the story.

Eyewitness gives account

An eyewitness disclosed that the rainwater might be partly responsible for the collapse of the building.

Chuwang Davou told newsmen that the building “is situated beside a mining pond.

He asked:

“As you can see, the building is just by the bank of a pond, who knows whether it was sitting on an underground mining pit.”

NEMA reacts

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) team who was at the site of the collapsed building thanked God that no life was lost.

NEMA’s head of search and rescue, Nurudeen Musa, said that from every indication the structure did not meet the required standards.

Musa urged concerned government agencies to always enforce all relevant laws to ensure that buildings meet specifications and standards to avoid disasters.

Sanwo-Olu to resign as governor? Disturbing allegations from 2019 emerge

The incessant collapse of buildings in Lagos has necessitated the call for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's resignation, according to Olajide Adediran, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s governorship candidate in the state.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, September 7, Adediran argued that the trend which has claimed lives in the state reflects incompetence on the part of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Apart from calling for the prosecution of all suspects involved in the recent collapse of a seven-storey building at Oniru, Victoria Island, the Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate noted that the “show of insensitivity and ineptitude on the part of the state government is very disturbing.”

6 rescued, others trapped as three-story building collapse in Kano

No less than 6 persons have been rescued alive, while many others are still being trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed in Kano on Tuesday, August 30.

According to The Guardian, the building was under construction.

The collapsed building is located along the popular Beirut Road by Ibrahim Taiwo in the Kano metropolis.

Source: Legit.ng