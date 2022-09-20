Bearing last-minute changes, INEC will release the list of candidates from all political parties for the 2023 general elections on Tuesday, September 20

But the All Progressives Congress (APC) is yet to fix the issue of who has the Yobe North senatorial ticket

While the APC seems to favour Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Sheriff Machina is insisting that the ticket is rightfully his

There is tension and anxiety among political parties as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) puts finishing touches before unveiling the final list of candidates eligible to contest elections as presidential, governorship, and National Assembly candidates.

In June, INEC released the particulars of about 16 presidential flag bearers, their running mates as well as governorship, senatorial, and House of Representatives candidates.

INEC will unveil candidates for 2023 polls on Tuesday, September 20

APC in hot seat in Yobe, Akwa Ibom

So far, things are not clear as to who are the senatorial candidates in a district in Yobe state.

It has not yet been decided who will has the Yobe North senatorial ticket between Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Sheriff Machina.

The APC's National Working Committee (NWC) had since proclaimed Senator Lawan as the winner of the poll instead of Machina who was regarded as a placeholder.

But for Akwa Ibom North-West, a verdict by the Federal High Court declared former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the authentic candidate.

The ruling came some months after the commission declared Udom Udo Ekpoudom as the winner of the primary held on in May.

2023 elections: INEC gives date to publish final lists of candidates

Recall that INEC had disclosed that the final list of presidential and senatorial candidates will be released on Tuesday, September 20.

INEC on Thursday, September 1, also disclosed that the list of candidates for governorship and House of Assembly elections will be published on Tuesday, October 4.

The commission's national chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at an event on Thursday, September 1, held in Abuja said the plan to publish the lists is in line with section 32(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Mahmood also disclosed that after the publication of the gubernatorial candidates' list, campaigns for the 2023 general elections will begin on Friday, September 28.

