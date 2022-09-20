Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba, has been sacked by the Federal High Court.

In a ruling delivered on Tuesday, September 20, the court sitting in Jalingo presided over by Justice Simon Amobeda nullified Bwacha's election victory, Punch reports.

Justice Amobeda also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct another governorship primary in the state in not more than two weeks.

Meanwhile, the court ordered Bwacha to stop parading himself as the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in the state.

The verdict came after an application was filed at the court by Chief David Kente, one of the party's aspirants in Taraba.

Source: Legit.ng