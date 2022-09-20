Earlier, Adams Oshiomhole, says Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), could not fix insecurity in Anambra while he was governor

However, Oshiomhole said Obi cannot convince Nigerians that he will address the country’s security challenges because he did not do that as governor of Anambra

Reacting, Obi described Oshiomhole as a liar while noting that the records were clear on what he did regarding security in Anambra state

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, (LP), Peter Obi, has said that the former governor of Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, lied about security in Anambra state during his (Obi’s) tenure.

Speaking at the Youth Conference of APC, Oshiomhole said it was Obi’s successor makes a series of allegations against Obi.

Peter Obi says the claims made by Adams Oshiomhole, regarding security under his watch in Anambra state were false. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

The former national chairman of the APC disclosed that started demolishing houses of kidnappers in Anambra state. Oshiomhole also said that it was Obi that brought the Bakassi Boys into the state.

Peter Obi reacts

Replying through his Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem, Obi stated that the records were clear over who did what on security in Anambra state, Vanguard reported.

Citing mischief and bias as Oshoimhole’s motivation, Obienyem said:

“It is a pity that a former governor, who ought to be informed, would credit the bringing into the state of Bakassi boys to Mr. Peter Obi, when elementary enquiry would have shown any genuine seeker that it was under Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju, which was even before Sen. Chris Ngige, that Bakassi people operated in Anambra State.”

