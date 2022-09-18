The committee of vice-chancellors of Nigerian universities has described the offer made by the federal government to lecturers as very low

It was gathered that the federal government offered lecturers N60, 000 increase in salary for the first time in 12 years

This increase is said to be coming after seven months of agitation for an increase by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)

FCT, Abuja - Amid the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), fresh revelations have begun to emerge.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the committee of pro-chancellors of federal universities in Nigeria held a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the state house in Abuja on Friday, September 17.

Revealing the outcome of the meeting to Legit.ng regional correspondent is a member of the committee who was present at the meeting, Professor Yakubu Ochefu.

Prof Ochefu who is the secretary to the committee of vice-chancellors in Nigerian universities told Legit.ng that the initial offer of the federal government was nothing to write home about.

FG's ridiculous offer

He revealed that N60, 000 increase was offered by the federal while they cited the current state of the economy as the reason for their offer.

The professor of African Economic History stated that lecturers’ salaries were last reviewed 12 years ago and that it was not encouraging for the government to fix N60, 000 increase after 12 years.

He said:

"So after 12 years, you’re adding N60, 000 to an increase, because you said there is no money, does that make sense? Is that an offer you expect someone to receive and be very happy with?

When asked about their submissions and plea to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof Ochefu said:

"The plea was that they should add some more money to the offer that had been made. And reconsider the 'no work, no pay' because yes the no work no pay' is required by the law but when people come back and do that work we are praying that they should be compensated individually."

He, however, noted that the president promised to get back to them in earnest, while they wait for his final decision.

Wike speaks on ongoing ASUU strike

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesome Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has called on the striking academic union, ASUU, to reconsider some of their demands and end the strike.

The governor noted that the strike is a result of electing leaders who are not problem solvers, adding that proper negotiation would have halted the problem.

Calling on ASUU to reconsider some of its demands, Wike said that no government will pay out the huge amount that ASUU is asking for.

