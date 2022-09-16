There is good news for the world as the WHO head says there is an end in sight for the coronavirus pandemic

Tedros Ghebreyesus, however, said countries must do more to completely stamp out the virus as he warned about relaxing the fight against the pandemic

Ghebreyesus also announced six policy briefs that outline the key actions that all governments must take now to finish the race

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is now in sight as the number of weekly reported deaths from the virus plunged to its lowest since March 2020.

Speaking at his regular weekly press conference, the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, that the world was now in a better position to end the pandemic.

“A marathon runner does not stop when the finish line comes into view. She runs harder, with all the energy she has left. So must we. We can see the finish line. We’re in a winning position. But now is the worst time to stop running”, the WHO boss stated.

The head of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus (R) sees an end in sight of the pandemic. Source: UGC.

Source: UGC

He urged the world to take the opportunity to end the virus now or risk more variants, deaths, disruption, and uncertainty.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“So, let’s seize this opportunity”, he stressed.

Tedros also announced WHO’s six short policy briefs that outline the key actions that all governments must take now to “finish the race”.

The policy briefs are a summary, based on the evidence and experience of the last 32 months.

The documents, which are available online, detail what works best to save lives, protect health systems, and avoid social and economic disruption.

“[They] are an urgent call for governments to take a hard look at their policies and strengthen them for COVID-19 and future pathogens with pandemic potential”, Tedros explained.

The documents include vaccination recommendations for most at-risk groups as well as continued testing and sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The documents also highlight ways of integrating effective treatment for COVID-19 into the primary healthcare systems of countries.

Nigeria is COVID-free, House of Representatives member tells speaker

Similar to this, a House of Representative member, Olufemi Adebanjo had lamented that the novel Coronavirus is no longer prevalent in Nigeria, urging that Nigerians should stop wearing the face mask.

The honourable member from Lagos state made this known during a plenary session at the lower legislative chamber on Thursday, March 10, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that Adebanjo whose assertions states that Nigeria is COVID-19 free goes contrary to the report of the country’s health agency, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Source: YEN.com.gh