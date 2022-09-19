Obidient Movement from the Obi-Datti Media office, has described as untrue the statement credited to the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, where he accused the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi of not fixing the security challenges in Anambra state when he was governor.

The former governor of Edo said that Obi was incapable of solving Nigeria’s insecurity because he failed to tackle insecurity in Anambra when he served as governor.

Obi's supporters reply to Oshiomhole on comment on Peter Obi's record Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Irked with his statement, the Obidient Movement on Monday replied him with , Abubakar Mohammad IG’s testimonial and other outstanding Obi’s record on security in the state.

According to the movement: “The attention of the Media Office of Obi-Datti Campaign was drawn on Sunday to the baseless claim by the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole that the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has no capacity to tackle security as his tenure in Anambra proved so.

“The former Edo Governor also in his groundless outburst to satisfy his audience claimed that it was Obi’s successor, Willie Obiano who was able to solve some security challenges that Obi could not tackle.

“When the LP candidate told Nigerians severally to go and verify his past, he knew what the outcome of such verification would be, in his favor, except for attack dogs like Oshiomhole who would always stand truth on its head, fabricate tales ostensibly to satisfy his pay master who incontrovertibly is not verifiable.

“If Comrade Oshiomhole had bordered to verify Obi’s security records as Anambra state governor, he would have found what the Inspector General of Police in 2014, Abubakar Mohammad said in Awka, Anambra state capital on April 10, 2014 shortly after Obi left office that was copiously captured by many mainstream and social media establishments on April 11, 2014.

“Oshiohmole but for mischief would also have found that Obi is on record to have been one of the most ruthless state Governors in tackling the kidnap menace in the country. It’s still green in everybody’s memory how Obi personally supervised the sealing off and demolition of hotels and buildings used by Kidnappers and other criminal gangs in the state. Crime record in Anambra state under Obi was outstanding and security leadership never failed to appreciate this feat.

Source: Legit.ng