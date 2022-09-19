A public affairs commentator and a contemporary reporter, Sani Michael Omakoji, has described the PDP House of Reps candidate for Dekina/Bassa federal constituency in Kogi state, Usman Austin Okai, as a round peg in a round hole.

Legit.ng reports that Omakoji made the observation while highlighting Okai's activities during his "thank you tour" to the delegates of the constituency, describing it as "a triumphant entry of an Eagle.”

The PDP candidate for Dekina/Bassa federal constituency, Usman Okai, says the party has what it takes to flourish in 2023. Credit: Usman Okai.

Source: UGC

In the report, Omakoji wrote:

"Okai's "thank you tour" to some towns and villages in Dekina and Bassa local government area could best be described as that of "a triumphant entry of an Eagle" to familiar land.

“Though the "thank you tour", according to comrade Usman Austin Okai, was meant to be behind the close-door to say "thank you" to distinguished delegates for entrusting your mandate into my person, for Dekina/Bassa federal constituency - 2023 election year, but the visit turned out to be solidarity, carnival, confirmation of mandate, cross-carpeting and show of love from not just the delegates but lovers of Okai in those areas.

“For example, at Abocho in Dekina local government area, it was a show of love and solidarity as men and women gathered in clusters form along the road to receive the person of Usman Austin Okai.

APC defectors pledge support for PDP House of Reps candidate in Kogi

He further stated:

“Also, at Ate Iji in Anyigba, same Dekina local government area, Okai was welcomed by hundreds of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faithful and lovers of Okai where many defectors from All Progressive Congress (APC), burnt their brooms and tore their membership cards to succumb to Okai's political tsunami that has seen many decamped to PDP.

“Similarly, at Ojikpadala in Dekina local government area, the situation was not a different narration as both young men, women and old men, women alike were seen singing and calling Okai names like "Akpabana" (Thunder), " Iduh Ogecha", (the real Lion), "Ukomu Améñale (The voice of the downtrodden), " "Énékélé Unédó", ( the fearless one ) among others.

Omakoji added that in what seemed to be an advanced reception, it was an unbelievable experience at Ulaja central polling unit in Iyale ward, saying that thousands of Okai's admirers rolled out drums with scintillating "Igala Chabada dance", singing "Okai, is our sure bet", "Okai, our hero", "Okai our voice.”

He stated that at Oguma, the headquarters of the Bassa local government area and Gboloko and Sheria, where Okai had to stop over, the reception was electrifying and heartwarming as the people rolled out drums to welcome Okai to the land in their own special way.

He noted:

"In all of these places visited, Okai's messages to the delegates and their wards were simple as he repeatedly said, "I am overwhelmed with your show of love even though the visit was meant for behind closed-door with delegates.

"The same way I fought for the civil servants when they were victimized, same way, I will fight for you, the energy I combined with other Nigerians to make sure the new electoral act for 2022 was signed into law, the same energy I shall deplore to fight for my constituency to get what is truly theirs."

According to him, Okai also used the opportunity to pay homage to the Ogohi of Anyigba, Aidu of Abocho, and Biriadu Gagos, as well as leaders of Bassa land.

Kogi PDP Reps candidate Okai pledges good representation, better legislation

