Nigerians have vehemently condemned the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as foodstuff with his pictures appeared online

Peter Obi has been campaigning against vote-buying and voter inducement, but the recent pictures online speak something different to netizens

Some of the social media users who have condemned the pictures said Peter Obi and his supporters, known as Obidients, are hypocrites

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, has been trolled on social media for trying to induce Nigerians with foodstuffs and other items to garner votes in the 2023 general elections.

According to The Punch, the foodstuffs bear his name, that of his vice-president, his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed and the logo of the Labour Party.

Reactions trail Peter Obi branded foodstuffs' photos online Photo Credit Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

The pictures were pasted on bags of rice and groundnut oil, carrying the inscriptions ‘Vote Obi/Datti 2023’, ‘Obi/Datti 2023’, amongst others.

The campaign strategy has attracted criticism from Nigerians as some accused the presidential hopeful of being a hypocrite.

Is Peter Obi sharing foodstuffs for supporters?

Obi has been reported to have a reputation for frugality. On several occasions, he has said that he does not have “shi-shi” (money) to give anyone to achieve his presidential aspirations.

Obi supporters, known as Obidients, have been using the slogan, “we no dey give shi shi!” which loosely translates to, “We don’t give bribes for votes”.

This is used in order to mock political opponents who were accused of vote-buying and other forms of inducement.

What are people saying about Peter Obi's branded foodstuffs?

Many Twitter users have reacted to the viral photos, noting that Obi was just like the old politicians he claimed to have come to wipe off.

Among them is a Twitter user, @StFreakingKezy who tweeted, sharing a photo of a large collection of LP-branded bags of rice, “Labour Party sharing rice?”.

Also reacting, @Akeemfadare, wrote, “People deceiving people. They are fake people. Everything about them is fake.”

Another user of the micro-blogging site, @Elvisgolden3, wrote in pidgin, “No be dem say dem wan raise the standard of campaigns?”

In reply to Elvis’ tweet, Tunde Musa-Ekene wrote in pidgin, “Rice no be shi shi naa!”, mocking the LP.

