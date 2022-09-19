The Lagos chapter of the Labour has debunked rumours that its party chairman has defected from the party, Daily Nigerian reports.

This is coming after several reports made the rounds that Olukayode Salako, the chairman of the Lagos block of the party had defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Olukayode Salako has been in a heated battle and fighting tooth and nail to retain his seat as chairman of the party in Lagos state. Photo: PMNews

Source: UGC

Debunking these reports, Bunmi Adesanya, spokesperson to the state chairman of the party urged the general public to distance themselves from such media reports.

Mrs Adesanya told reporters on Monday, September 19 that Mr Salako still remains a devoted and loyal party member of the Labour Party.

She stated that the reports came as a surprise to them and that there was no ounce of truth in any of the reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Mrs Adesanya said:

“Our chairman is on ground and he is fully “obidient”, (a word popularly being used for supporters of Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP)."

Lagos 2023: Labour Party's crisis persists

Meanwhile, controversies about the Labour Party gubernatorial primaries in Lagos state, its leadership and candidacy still remain a problem that is right at the surface.

It is unclear if the party crisis has been resolved as aggrieved and factional members continue to pose a great threat to the party's unity in a very important state like Lagos.

Sources have it that the rumoured defection ofMr. Salako might have been orchestrated by factional members of the party who are still aggrieved about the outcome of the gubernatorial primaries of the party.

Source: Legit.ng