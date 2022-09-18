FCT, Abuja - Former governor of Edo state and ex-national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has accused the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi of failing to curb insecurity in Anambra state while he was governor.

Oshiomhole made this known while speaking during the youth conference of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) at the international conference centre in Abuja.

He said:

"For those of you who are social media warriors, there are issues here that you need to speak to. Go to google and look at the first six months of Governor Obiano administration in Anambra state.

What you will find on youtube, is Governor Obiano demolishing houses of kidnappers and those who were then referred to as Bakassi boys and Bakassi girls.

"Who was the governor when Bakassi developed and who solved the problem? So, if a man could not solve a security challenge in his own state, which requires courage. How can he convince you that he will solve security challenges all over Nigeria?

"Don't take it from me, go to Youtube and find out the first six, nine months of Governor Obiano and ask yourself, who was his predecessor, it will tell you it's, Peter.

"If he has solved the security problem, will Obiano be using bulldozers to demolish houses of kidnappers, Bakassi boys, Bakassi girls, bandits?"

Source: Legit.ng