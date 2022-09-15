The ruling APC has faulted the NOI poll that tipped the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as the winner of the next year's presidential election

The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, said the party's presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, is unperturbed about the result of the poll

Onanuga revealed that the party is working and putting mechanisms that will coast Tinubu and APC to uncontestable victory in the 2023 poll in place

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has reacted to the result of NOI polls that predicted the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi's victory in the 2023 elections.

In a statement by its director of media and publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the council said the polls are dubious, unrealistic and inconsistent, Vanguard reported.

Onanuga stated that the APC presidential candidate is unperturbed by the result of the poll.

What is NOI poll?

According to him, the NOI polls always make wild and incredible permutations in presidential elections.

The council revealed that the ruling party is putting in place structures that will give the party its margin of victory that will be difficult for the opposition to contest at the tribunal.

“Our party is putting every necessary machinery in motion to win the federal elections with a margin that will be too wide to contest,” the statement reads in part.

He recalled that Bola Tinubu recorded the highest number of votes as a senator across the country in the July 1992 election when he was in Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Onanuga boasted that the former governor of Lagos stated will repeat the same feat in the February 25, 2023, presidential election.

