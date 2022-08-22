A man concerned about the number of Nigerians and other Africans coming to Bahrain to look for jobs has made a short video

The man advised people to be careful of fake agents who always promise them employment, saying there are no jobs in Bahrain

Many people staying in the Middle East country thronged his comment section to support what he said

A young man has voiced out his frustration in a video at people falling prey to fake agents promising them jobs in Bahrain, a Middle East country.

He said that he just picked up his colleague from the airport in Bahrain who was on a flight that was full of Nigerians coming to Bahrain for jobs.

No jobs in Bahrain

To show that he is not just discouraging people from coming abroad, he said that he lives in the foreign country and the unemployment rate is high.

He stated that there is an exodus of Nigerians who are coming into Bahrain because they have been promised fat-paying jobs.

Zzz10 said:

"Me as a Bahraini.. I can't get a job.. Its really hard to get a job.. And please tell them the salary here won't get them enough money to live."

Tklau6 said:

"Someone finally said the truth, bad agents just for selfishness."

_.h11.8x said:

"We are Bahrain people and hardly we find job fir our self man. God be with you man."

Frank Ortega Fitness said:

"All I can say is before you travel, acquire a good skill that is needed around the world (solution to a problem) and pray to God to favour you…"

good heart said:

"No job in Bahrain salary is small people share room 10 persons 1 room, many Africans are homeless here."

