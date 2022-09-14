The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) would begin recruitment for ad-hoc staff for the 2023 elections today, September 14, 2022

According to the Commission, interested candidates should visit its recruitment portal and fill out the relevant forms for immediate employment, except for collation officers

The electoral body listed several requirements for prospective candidates and asked that applicants adhere strictly to them

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) announced on December 7, 2022, that it will begin recruitment for the 2023 general elections.

The electoral body said its recruitment portal would be opened to interested candidates on September 14, 2022, by 8:00 pm.

INEC asked eligible and interested candidates to visit its portal and apply for registration for all categories of ad-hoc staff except for collation officers.

The requirement for registration

The Commission listed several things eligible registrants need to have before registering on the portal. They include;

A functional email address.

A functioning mobile phone number.

A personal bank account number.

A recent, white background passport-sized photograph not larger than 5MB.

Contact details of two referees such as email address and phone number.

A valid staff ID No./student ID No (as displayed on your ID Card)

An NYSC Callup Number for former corps members (not earlier than 2018).

NYSC Callup Number for current corps members, 2022.

A copy of the highest qualification in pdf format

A copy of means of identification in .jpg or .jpeg format.

Here is how to apply

Review the requirements for the available positions to go through the requirements for all open election staff positions to determine your eligibility)

Click on “Register” and follow the instructions.

Create your password. After creating your password, you are automatically logged into the portal and presented with an application form.

Fill out the application form. The form is in three sections; (i) Personal Information, (ii) Contact Information and (iii) Bank Details.

The names you are to enter should be the same as the ones written on your BVN, and ensure your details are correctly entered as you will not be allowed to edit details once the form is submitted.

Upload a recent passport-sized photograph with a plain background of not larger than 5MB size.

Fill in the details of your referees and check the attestation box, as your institutions/organization/referees will validate the information you provide.

Apply.

Print your acknowledgement slip (this is mandatory as you will need this for the final verification)

According to INEC, deployment would be done based on your selected state of residence.

