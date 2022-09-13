At least, 86 aspirants shortlisted to become the next Alaafin of Oyo have been rejected by nine royal houses out of the eleven royal houses in the kingdom.

As reported by The Nation, the royal houses include Tella Okitipapa, Adediran Ese Apata, Olanite, Adelabu Baba Ibadan, Adesiyan, Adesokan Baba Idode, Iteade Abidekun, Adeitan and Tella Agbojulogun.

Legit.ng gathered that the nine royal houses took the action based on the premise that the selection process for the Alaafin did not follow due process as required by the tradition of the land.

They said the Oyo state government must do the right or they will resort to legal actions which may lead to the removal of whoever ascend the throne without their blessings.

Speaking on behalf of the nine royal houses during a press conference, Prince Afolabi Adeshina of the royal house of Adeitan stated that the Oyo state government should exercise patience for the completion of ongoing court cases before commencing with the processes of selection.

Adeshina disclosed that the state government had issued a letter following the demise of Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

The letter was dated August 9, 2022, with the directive that Baba Iyaji should choose a crown prince from the Agunloye family and present him to the Oyomesi without considering the other nine families, who are yet to occupy the throne.

Adeshina said the government was interested in who would succeed Oba Adeyemi, adding that that was why nine of the 11 families were sidelined from the process.

He said they wanted fairness, equity, and justice in the installation of the Alaafin.

Source: Legit.ng