Ahead of the 2023 elections, APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka said Tinubu will defeat Peter Obi in Anambra

Obidike who is the director-general of the Conference of APC Support Groups said Obi's social media movements will soon fade out

The APC chieftain added that the 2023 presidential election will be between his party and the lead opposition party, PDP

FCT, Abuja - The director-general of the Conference of APC Support Groups, Obidike Chukwuebuka, says the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will get maximum support from Anambra youths in the 2023 general elections.

Obidike who spoke to some APC youth delegates from Anambra who paid a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja, the nation’s capital, told them not to bother about the social media movements of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obidike Chukwuebuka, APC chieftain, says Tinubu will win in Anambra. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obidike Chukwuebuka, Mr Peter Obi

Source: UGC

He said that those supporters are temporal and will soon fade out, while the major play will be between the PDP and the APC.

Tinubu's personality attracts men and women of goodwill - Obidike

Obidike told the youth group that the personality of the APC standard bearer naturally attracts men and women of goodwill.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said that in no distant time, Tinubu will start getting maximum supports from Ndi Anambra whom he described as major beneficiaries of Tinubu’s good governance in Lagos.

The APC chieftain assured that no matter the challenges on ground, APC will win Anambra for Tinubu even though Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer is a former governor of the southeastern state.

He reiterated that the various pro-APC youth groups in Anambra will vigorously work with the grassroots to garner more supports to APC ahead of the general polls.

2023: Thousands of Obi’s supporters hit Onitsha streets for rally

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the streets of Onitsha, Anambra state, were on a lockdown as Peter Obi's supporters marched ahead of 2023.

The rally commenced in the early hours of Sunday, August 28, from the Zik’s Avenue, near the Chinua Achebe’s Stadium, Fegge, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The supporters marching round the major streets finally converged at the stadium.

Source: Legit.ng