Governor Nysome Wike continues to receive visitors at his Port Harcourt residence ahead of the 2023 general election

A long list of influential people has visited the Rivers state capital to see Governor Wike

He has become the most sought-after governor and his charisma and presence on the political scene speaks volume

Rivers, Port Harcourt - The city of Port Harcourt in Rivers state is fast becoming the political Mecca of Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential polls.

Channels TV reported that Governor Nyesom Wike hosted Hamza Al-Mustapha, the presidential candidate of the Action Alliance Party, at his residence in Port Harcourt.

Hamza Al-Mustapha has joined a long list of powerful personalities to have visited Port Harcourt on a consultative tour. Photo: UGC

Source: UGC

Al-Mustapha enters the presidential race as an ex-military officer whose history dates back to his time as the Chief Security Officer to the late General Sani Abacha back in the early and late 90s.

Legit.ng gathered that the meeting between the duo was private but it is believed that the ex-military officer was at Governor Wike’s residence for consultative purposes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2023 polls: Wike and PDP crisis

Prior to Al-Mustapha’s visit, Governor Wike hosted a long list of high-profile politicians in the build-up to the 2023 polls.

Most of these meetings have been on the premise of consultation and candidates soliciting the support of the governor ahead of the elections.

However, the other parts of the visits have also been on the premise of dispute resolutions over the ongoing crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP has been in the hot steam of crisis since the conclusion of the party’s primary election which saw the emergence of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the flag bearer of the party.

This was the genesis of the crisis as Governor Wike narrowly lost out on the ticket which he has claimed severally that he was sold out by people he trusted and called friends.

Meanwhile, the aftermath of the primary election also caused a lot of fracases when Governor Wike was snubbed for the vice-presidential candidate slot that was given to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Similarly, Governor Wike and some of his allies are strongly calling for the exit of PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

Ayu was reported to have publicly pledged to resign his chairmanship seat if the PDP ends up having a northern presidential candidate in other to create ethnical balance in power sharing.

Source: Legit.ng