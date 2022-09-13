Some Nigerians on social media are really angry with Festus Keyamo over his allegation against Peter Obi.

Recall that Keyamo, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, had earlier claimed that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), is planning a “fake assassination attempt”.

Keyamo said this in a statement issued on Monday, in reaction to a viral video clip showing Obi reading a message which claimed south-westerners were asked not to vote for him.

He also alleged that Obi is planning to “hire” supporters to wear APC-branded outfits to stage attacks on LP offices.

He said:

“We are also aware that plans are afoot by Mr. Peter Obi to fake an assassination attempt on himself and hire Labour Party boys dressed in APC caps and T-shirts to attack some Labour Party offices. It is all part of the “US Plan”. It is the first in a series of incendiary actions planned by this ill-prepared but desperate candidate."

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng