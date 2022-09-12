FCT, Abuja - Senator Emmanuel Orker-Jev, representing Benue northwest under the flagship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the party not to take the step of ousting its national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

As reported by TheCable, Senator Orker-Jev revealed that Ayu’s removal will be the beginning of a bigger crisis in the party.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu is said to have gotten the vote of confidence of the national executive council (NEC) of the PDP to remain as chairman of the party. Photo: Iyorchia Ayu

Source: Facebook

The senator made this known during an interview on Sunday, September 11 on Channels Television

Senator Orker-Jev comment is coming after several months of back and forth over the resignation of Ayu which has been largely championed and agitated by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

As gathered by Legit.ng, the party’s national executive committee (NEC) recently passed a vote of confidence in Ayu.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

While reflecting on the situation, Senator Orker-Jev advised that the agitation for the resignation of Ayu should undergo negotiation.

He described the PDP as its own biggest enemy heading into the 2023 presidential elections.

The Senator said:

“Every day, I go to bed and wake up very unsatisfied with how things are going. Not to say that things will not be resolved, but it’s not going to be an easy thing. The resignation of the board of trustees chairman is one step to finding the solution to the problem.”

Senator Orker-Jev who is a legal practitioner revealed that he has gone through the constitution and going by the stipulations contained in the constitution, PDP might be on the verge of a deeper crisis if Ayu steps down.

He noted that if the party follows the constitution and Ayu steps down, the chairmanship automatically goes to the deputy chairman who is also from the northern region as Ayu.

The senator further stated that if the deputy steps down, then chairmanship will move down south to the chairman of the region which may bring further damage to the party ahead of the crucial 2023 elections.

He said:

“Ayu will step down but it has to be negotiated in such a way that the party will not go into a deeper crisis. The best that can happen is that we call for a special national convention and even change the constitution of the party.”

Source: Legit.ng