No fewer than 5,000 politicians have decamped from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party

The newly defected members of the ruling party alleged a lack of capacity and capability of the present government to provide good leadership to the people of the state

According to the politicians, their decision to dump the party is to support the leadership qualities of the PDP leaders and the former Senate president Bukola Saraki

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ilorin, Kwara state have defected from the party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

ThisDay reports that the APC members who were no fewer than 5,000 public defected from the party to the opposition party in the state.

It was gathered that the defectors were from various wards and local government areas in the state including Ilorin West and Asa local government areas of Kwara.

The defectors were also said to have cut across wards of Ajikobi, Ubandawaki, Ogidi, Adewole, Badari among others in Ilorin West local government area.

Various communities in Kwara affected

Also, some of them were from the five communities of Laduba ward that include, Sapati, Abayawo, Budo-Ago and Ago-Oja, all in Asa local government area of the state.

Led by Toyin Abdul, Olohuntoyin Rahmeen, Engineer Yinka Yusuf and the Igbo community in Baboko, the defectors admitted that they decided to leave the APC due to the poor performances of the present administration in the state.

They also alleged a lack of capacity and capability of the APC-led government to provide good leadership to the people of the state.

The Punch reports that the former party members said they decided to dump the APC to support the leadership qualities of the PDP leaders and the former Senate president Bukola Saraki.

Welcoming the decampees, the PDP chairman of Baboko ward, Moshood Yakub urged the new party members to work for the progress of the opposition party.

