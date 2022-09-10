Peter Obi's presidential aspiration has been dismissed by a Social Democratic Party chieftain in Ekiti state, Owoseni Ajayi

According to Ajayi, the two main contenders for the election are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar

The politician also stated that Obi does not have the require political structures across the country to win the contest

Ado-Ekiti - A Social Democratic Party chieftain in Ekiti state, Owoseni Ajayi, has dismissed insinuations that the 2023 general elections will be keenly contested among three leading presidential candidates.

Ajayi, a former Attorney-General and commissioner for justice in the state, declared that the battle for the presidency was between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Peter Obi's presidential aspiration has been dismissed as a hoax by an SDP chieftain in Ekiti. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He told Punch newspaper:

“Although the three leading presidential candidates are Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of APC, Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party, the battle is between Tinubu and Atiku.

“We have three principal presidential candidates; if you look at the credentials of the three of them, when you look at their pedigree, age and sagacity, Peter Obi is the best, but if Obi wins in two states, it must be from the southeast.

“The LP candidate has no structures to win election. Campaigning on social media cannot yield result in Nigeria of today. In Ekiti state today, where is the structure of the LP? Who is their chairman in the state and for most of the states in the country?

“On the election day, elections are determined and won by the structures of the political parties because they are the ones to arrange the agents, mobilise members to come out and vote on election day.

“Even in Anambra state where Obi comes from and was governor, the All Progressives Grand Alliance is ruling there. APGA has a presidential candidate.

“Unless Obi is able to persuade Governor Charles Soludo, that is the only way he can be able to secure 50 per cent votes in Anambra state.”

