The new prime minister of the United Kingdom, Lizz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, appointed Kemi Badenoch into her cabinet.

Badenoch who also contested the position of UK prime minister surprised many by reaching the last four in the contest.

Appointed as Truss' international trade secretary, Badenoch who was a former minister in the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Equalities Minister did not endorse any of her rivals in the race.

Earlier condemned by many Nigerian politicians for her remarks on leadership, governance and issues of activities of corrupt leaders, Badenoch, a former software engineer worked in banking and later as a director of the Spectator magazine before being elected to the London Assembly.

In 2017, Badenoch who was born on January 2, 1980, to Femi and Feyi Adegoke in Wimbledon, London, joined the commons as MP for Saffron Walden.

She lists her interests as including engineering and technology, social mobility and integration.

Source: Legit.ng