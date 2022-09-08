The APC has described the call for Babajide Sanwo-Olu's resignation as governor of Lagos state as childish

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Olajide Adeniran, aka Jandor, has called for the governor's resignation over incessant building collapsed in the state

Adeniran also alleged that the governor has made many unfulfilled promises concerning the disaster and preventable deaths

Ikeja, Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the call for the resignation of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “childish”.

The Punch reported that the governorship candidate of the PDP, Olajide Adeniran, popularly known as Jandor, has asked the governor to resign over the increased number of collapsed buildings in the state since 2019.

Calls for Sanwo-Olu gains momentum Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Why PDP calls for Sanwo-Olu's resignation?

Adeniran’s call followed the collapse of a 7-storey building at Oniru estate in Victoria Island on Sunday, September 4, recording no less than six deaths.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Adeniran, in a statement signed by his media aide, Gbenga Ogunleye, added that Sanwo-Olu had made many promises that he did not fulfil in regard to the disaster and avoidable deaths.

“The governor’s failure to ensure due diligence on the governance process by engagement of competent personnel established his culpability. It is expected that the governor himself should have resigned instead of the arranged scapegoating of asking his commissioner to quit. He has made many unfulfilled promises to prevent these disasters and the attendant avoidable deaths,” Adeniran said.

What did APC said about call for Sanwo-Olu's resignation

Reacting to the call, the APC spokesperson in the state, Seye Oladejo, in a statement described the call as “childish”.

“It is unacceptable, devilish and uncivilised for the PDP to celebrate the incident and dance on the grave of the victims in the name of politics,” his statement read in part.

While describing the call by the PDP as childish, the APC assured Lagosians that the governor is committed to the protection of lives and properties while urging the people to follow the law.

2023: Buhari, APC in trouble as Atiku’s top agenda is revealed, may hunt ruling party

Legit.ng earlier reported that the top agenda of the PDP if it wins the 2023 presidential election has been revealed by one of the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council spokespersons, Charles Aniagwu

Aniagwu revealed that the party and its presidential aspirant are already prepared to keep the ball rolling once it is voted into power come 2023

According to Aniagwu, Atiku already prepared an anti-corruption bill that he would present to the senate once he wins the next year's poll

Source: Legit.ng