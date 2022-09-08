The PDP gubernatorial candidate, Olajide Adediran, has called for the resignation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Adediran, in a media briefing on Wednesday, September 7, said the rampant building collapse in Lagos shows the government's ineptitude

The southwest politician noted that the deaths recorded in the tragedies across the state over building collapses are avoidable

Lagos - The incessant collapse of buildings in Lagos has necessitated the call for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's resignation, according to Olajide Adediran, the PDP's governorship candidate in the state.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, September 7, Adediran argued that the trend which has claimed lives in the state reflects incompetence on the part of Governor Sanwo-Olu, Vanguard reports.

Jandor said Sanwo-Olu should have resigned, not his former commissioner

Apart from calling for the prosecution of all suspects involved in the recent collapse of a seven-storey building on Victoria Island, the Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate noted that the “show of insensitivity and ineptitude on the part of the state government is very disturbing.”

Adediran submitted that the governor, instead of former Commissioner Idris Salako, should be the one to resign and he termed it as an 'arranged scapegoating'

His words:

“It is expected that the governor himself should have resigned instead of the arranged scapegoating of asking his commissioner to quit. He has made several unkempt promises to prevent these disasters and the attendant mourning of avoidable deaths.

“His insensitivity and display of disregard for human lives, by showing up at a social event in faraway United States of America to present an award, while the blood of the victims was still warm is condemnable. Very reprehensible."

The politician disclosed that according to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG)'s report in 2019, 36,000 potential collapsed buildings were waiting to happen in Lagos, but nothing was done about this by the government.

Sanwo-Olu appoints new commissioner for physical planning

Recall that Engr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins had been appointed by Sanwo-Olu as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos.

Bamgbose-Martins took over the office of Dr. Idris Salako, who resigned following the collapse of a seven-storey building along Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island.

Until his recent appointment, Bamgbose-Martins was the commissioner for special duties.

