There is certainty in the ranks of the PDP that former President Olusegun Obasanjo will support Atiku Abubakar come 2023

This strong hope was expressed on Wednesday, September 7, by the spokesman of Atiku's campaign organisation, Charles Aniagwu

Aniagwu maintained that having worked with Atiku between 1999 and 2007, Obasanjo knows the former vice president's potential in leadership

Asaba, Delta - The spokesman for Atiku Abubakar’s campaign organisation, Charles Aniagwu, has affirmed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo would support his principal in the 2023 election.

Speaking with journalists in Asaba on Wednesday, September 7, Aniagwu noted that Obasanjo is well aware of Atiku's competence and capabilities because the latter was instrumental in repositioning Nigeria's economy between 1999 and 2007.

He explained that although both politicians have their difference, Obasanjo backed Atiku's presidential bid in 2019, adding that nothing has changed between then and now.

Aniagwu stated:

“I will like to refer to 2019, former president Obasanjo supported Atiku in that election. Atiku was more or less Obasanjo’s candidate, so if he supported him that much, I don’t think anything has changed between 2019 and now.

“Again, former President Obasanjo, is a man we have enormous respect for.

“I am confident that the same God that led him to support Atiku in 2019 is still alive and will lead him to know that Atiku has what it takes to rescue our country from where we are at the moment.

“We believe that Obasanjo is a man who meant well for our country, he has demonstrated this in so many ways. He saw the ability of Atiku in 1999, and he chose him against all odds to become his running mate.

“So, we are quite optimistic that former President Obasanjo, will in the interest of our country and in line with his patriotic ideals support Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2023 general election."

Source: Legit.ng