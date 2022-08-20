Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has lambasted some supporters of the candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for misleading the public

Tinubu met with Obasanjo in his hilltop Abeokuta on Wednesday, August where the duo exchanged some banters

But some APC chieftains who claimed to be at the meeting said the ex-president endorsed Tinubu's presidential ambition

Abeokuta, Ogun - Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, the former president of Nigeria, has expressed dissatisfaction with the unauthorized report of the discussion at his meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the fake statements credited to him.

Legit.ng reports that the ex-president in a statement by his special assistant on media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Saturday, August 20, said the statements coming from those claiming to be supporters of Bola Tinubu were unhelpful.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has cleared air on his meeting with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Credit: Kehind Akinyemi.

My discussion with Tinubu not political

The former president said the discussion during the visit was “more brotherly than political”, and that at the request of Bola Tinubu, Obasanjo agreed to no statement from either side.

Obasanjo said:

“Those claiming to be insiders at the meeting issuing a statement on the discussion and those crediting to me statement I had not made are enemies of the visitor and are not doing the visit any good.”

The APC presidential candidate met with the former president last Wednesday, August 17, behind closed doors.

The two leaders did not address newsmen after the meeting, but speculations of what transpired at the meeting trended on social media.

