The ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist recently

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi owner and founder of Daar Communications was caught in the ongoing feud between Governor Wike and Atiku

The Rivers state government had revoked a landed property belonging to Chief Dokpesi but was recently reversed by the Rivers state parliament

The 868 plots of land belonging to Daar Communications that were seized by the Rivers state government have been reversed by the state house of parliament, The Nation newspaper reported.

Daar Communication was founded and owned by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one of the most trusted allies of Atiku Abubakar, the standard bearer of the party.

Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar have been at a deadlock after numerous peace talks to resolve their ongoing feud. Photo: Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

Recall that the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has been in a heated feud with the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Several reports have that Governor Wike has been placing sanctions on some persons in the state who has close ties with PDP's presidential candidate which includes Chief Dokpesi.

Legit.ng gathered that the seized of the landed property located at NTA road in Obio Akpor local government area houses the south-south operations of Daar Communications.

It was further gathered the seizure of property was on the verge of causing another major feud between Governor Wike and Chief Dokpesi.

Prior to the latest decision of the Rivers state parliament, a report has been sent to the parliament's committee on public complaints and petitions to investigate the acquisition of the landed property by the PDP stalwart.

Rivers assembly task Dokpesi to open fresh negotiations

The petition was said to have been written by four host communities which include Ozuoba, Rumuosi, Rumuekini, and Rumuokwashi, all in Obio/Akpor.

However, the committee was of the assertion that land had been given to the Rivers State Government citing wrongful acquisition.

Other lawmakers in the parliament during the plenary session argued that Chief Dokpesi had acquired the land illegally and did not follow the statutory norm of acquisition.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the parliament, Ikuinyi Awaji-Ibani urged Chief Dokpesi to open and commence fresh renegotiation with the Rivers state government over the property.

