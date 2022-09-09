The deputy governorship candidate for Lagos state on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been unveiled

Rosemary Giwa-Amu, a former Magistrate and deputy leader of the ADC was unveiled in the presence of party members

During her unveiling, a delighted Giwa-Amu vowed to support Doherty with everything at her disposal

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has unveiled Rosemary Giwa-Amu as their deputy candidate.

The former Magistrate and deputy leader of the ADC said she was delighted to take the position with her' full chest' and function in maximum capacity as a running mate to Funso Doherty

If elected in the 2023 governorship election, she will deputise Funso Doherty as the deputy governor of Lagos state.

Rosemary Giwa-Amu as been unveiled as the deputy candidate for ADC in Lagos state.

Source: UGC

Giwa-Amu was unveiled by the governorship candidate and party leaders in a ceremony attended by party members and journalists.

2023: APC’s failure will aid ADC’s Funso Doherty’s victory in Lagos, Jimi Lawal declares

Meanwhile, a Lagos-based public affairs analyst, Jimi Lawal, has said that the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos, Funso Doherty, would put an end to bad governance in the state.

Legit.ng reported that Lawal said despite that Lagos commercial centre of Nigeria with the highest Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N45billion monthly, the state is underdeveloped despite huge amount of money being generated by the government.

He said the state government had proposed N1.758t fiscal budget for 2022, which is the biggest ever appropriation by the state, adding that the government is also bracing itself for the task of generating massive IGR to fund the budget amid multiple taxes and levies on businesses.

Funso Doherty reveals why he wants to become Lagos governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a chartered accountant and managing director of Pension Alliance, Funso Doherty, declared intention to contest the 2023 governorship election in Lagos on the platform of the ADC.

It was reported that Doherty made his intention known on Tuesday, March 22, after he joined the party officially at a press briefing in Lagos.

He said he strongly believes that Lagos needs somebody who would reform the public service, free up resources that can be re-directed in the enlightened public interest to enable the state to do more in many areas.

