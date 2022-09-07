Lagos state now has a new commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in the person of Engr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins

Bamgbose-Martins was appointed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday, September 7, to replace Idris Salako

Before his latest appointment by the state government, Bamgbose was the commissioner for special duties

Engr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins has been appointed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development in Lagos.

Bamgbose-Martinstakes over the office of Dr. Idris Salako, who resigned following the collapse of a seven-storey building along Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru Road, Oniru Estate, Victoria Island.

The Lagos state government made the appointment on Wednesday, September 7 (Photo: @LagosSDIGR)

Source: Twitter

Until his recent appointment, Bamgbose-Martins was the commissioner for special duties, Vanguard reports.

Bamgbose-Martins' appointment was announced by the commissioner for Information and strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Wednesday, September 7, during a briefing of State House Correspondents at Alausa, Ikeja.

Omotoso said:

“This is to inform the general public that Mr. Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appointed Engr. Omotayo Bamgbose-Martins as the new Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development.

“He is replacing Dr. Idris Salako who resigned his appointment recently. The appointed commissioner is coming with a wealth of experience as a former Commissioner of Special Duties, a technocrat you can rely on.”

Finally, Dr. Idris Salako resigns over reoccurring collapsed buildings

Earlier, amid the incessant rate of collapsed buildings in Lagos state, Dr. Idris Salako, the commissioner for physical planning and urban development had resigned from his position.

This comes after months of agitation and backlash from concerned Nigerians seeking his removal following a series of collapsed building incidents in the state.

Legit.ng gathered that under Salako’s supervision as commissioner, the state witnessed the collapse of a 21-story building in Ikoyi in 2021 which led to the death of over 45 persons and others sustaining fatal injuries.

Another recent incident occurred in Lekki where a 7-story building also collapsed leaving four people dead and six others trapped.

Similarly, a three-story building collapsed somewhere in Ebute with eight people losing their lives in the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng