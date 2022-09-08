The crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition party is not ending soon as new developments unfold daily

This time around, some key governors of the PDP did not attend the Wednesday caucus meeting in Abuja

Reacting, the leadership of the party has maintained that the governors were absent at the meeting because they were on holiday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said many of the party’s governors were absent at the national caucus meeting in Abuja because they were on holiday, PM News reported.

The party’s national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Wednesday night, September 7, after the party’s national caucus meeting in Abuja.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that at least eight governors on the platform of PDP were not at the meeting.

Names of PDP governors who did not attend meeting were not mentioned

However, Ologunagba, who did not give names of governors on holiday said the governors were fully represented by their deputies.

Ologunagba also dismissed reports that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) asked Ayu to resign his chairmanship position.

No issues in the party, Ologunagba claims

He said nothing of such was discussed, saying issues discussed were majorly the agenda of the NEC meeting, and the composition of the National Campaign Council, among others.

According to him, the PDP is set to announce its 2023 national presidential campaign council.

He said:

“The party is set to go and ready for the elections. We are ready for the Thursday BoT meeting and caucus meeting.

“All issues were resolved and we are happy as a party and we are ready to go because the mission to rescue and rebuild our country is going on in line with the plan of our party.

“We are set to go. We are ready. The organs of the party are working. You can see that PDP is truly a party.”

PDP as BoT chairman allegedly set to resign

A previous report indicated that the chairman of the PDP's BoT, Walid Jibrin, was set to resign from his position.

Jibrin has been BoT chairman for six years since he took over from Haliru Bello, who was removed from the position in 2016.

Sources close to Jubrin revealed on Wednesday, September 7, that the BoT chairman had already briefed some senior members of the party on his decision to quit.

Atiku-Wike rift: List of PDP states allegedly given to Tinubu in fresh deal

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the PDP had quite a lot to lose during the 2023 general elections if the widening rift between Wike and Atiku Abubakar is not closed.

At the moment, some PDP governors who are working with Wike have allegedly agreed to work for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke with Vanguard claimed that the decision to work for Tinubu was part of the deal reached by the PDP governors recently in London.

The source claimed that in exchange for their secret support, the governors were alleged to have demanded that their political godsons be allowed to win Senate and House of Representatives seats.

