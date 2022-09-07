The Rivers state governor on Wednesday shunned the meeting Atiku Abubakar had with the former presidential candidates of the PDP

This is to further confirm that the reconciliatory process has suffered yet a major setback as Wike has continued to ignore Atiku, and some key members of the party

In a recent development, the governor at the Rivers State University on Wednesday said the judgement of God will soon visit his enemies in the party

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, has sent words again to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

This time around, Wike has described his detractors in the PDP as 419 (wuruwuru) people, saying judgement day will soon meet them, The Nation reports.

Wike on Wednesday described his detractors in PDP as 419. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Wike laments over positions given to the north by PDP chairman, leaders

Wike spoke on Wednesday when he led his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, to inaugurate the Faculty of Social Sciences, Campus of the Rivers State University and to commission the construction of staff quarters for the faculty sited in Emohua Local Government Area.

The Governor alleged his enemies were after his life for advocating the fair distribution of positions in the party.

Wike sends words to Atiku, others in PDP

The Rivers strongman said PDP must as a matter of urgency do the right thing or wait to account for its wrong decisions later.

Wike, whose band was drawn to a song highlighting the principle of fairness, insisted that nobody could manipulate him.

He said some governorship candidates of the party were only bearing the names to collect money wondering why the party wanted them to deal with such characters.

The governor said:

“That is what I have been saying but they said they would kill me. As I gave to Etche, I have given it to Emohua and tomorrow we are going to Ahoada. That is the principle of that music. That is what I am telling them.

“You can’t take everything. If you take everything it will purge you. Better do the right things now. Don’t think you can muscle me. You cant manipulate anything. You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, the time is coming when you will account for it. You have reminded me about these wuruwuru people there."

2023: Full list, names of PDP governorship candidates who visited Wike

To consolidate their plans to clinch victory during the 2023 general elections, a group of 18 governorship candidates on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid a visit to Governor Nyesom Wike in Rivers state on Tuesday, September 6.

Media sources have it on good account that the candidates met with Wike at his private home in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

It was gathered that the closed-door meeting lasted for about three hours (8pm to 11pm).

2023: Wike sends clear message to Atiku, Tinubu on votes from Rivers

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that the state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

