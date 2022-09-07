The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has continued to tackle his party, PDP, ahead of the 2023 elections

Wike said the party needs performing governors like him to defeat the ruling APC in the next presidential election

The Rivers state governor also said no one can prevent him from speaking on the happenings in the main opposition party

Rivers state - Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs performing governors like him to get the needed votes for the party to win the presidency in 2023.

He made the statement on Wednesday, September 27, at the unveiling of the Emohua campus of Rivers State University, TheCable reported.

Governors Nyesom Wike and Seyi Makinde at the unveiling of the Emohua campus of Rivers State University.

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng notes that the Rivers state governor's comment is against the backdrop crisis rocking the PDP since May when former Vice President Atiku Abubakar became the party's presidential candidate.

Wike lost the ticket to Atiku who also snubbed him to choose Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta, as his running mate.

After losing out in the two races, Wike and his allies demanded that Iyorchia Ayu, PDP national chairman, should step down, as a precondition for resolving the crisis. Ayu, however, said he won't resign, making crisis escalate.

No one can stop me from commenting on happenings in the PDP - Wike

Speaking on Wednesday, Governor Wike said no one can prevent him from speaking on the happenings in the party.

“That is why I am telling the people there, ‘look, it cannot work; you can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will purge you. So, better do the right thing now’,” he said.

“Don’t sit there and think that you can muzzle me and you can do everything; you can manipulate anything. You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, but the time is coming when you will account for it.

“If any PDP state is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for because APC is not doing well. If in PDP state, for example, if in Rivers state, we didn’t do well, then you’ll say because APC did not do well at the national level, then the people will vote for us.

“They’ll tell you ‘PDP, you didn’t do well in Rivers state’. People don’t understand that. And that is why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party, because we have what to use to campaign.”

Also speaking at the event, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, one of Wike's allies, said he and his colleagues will continue to fight for their “space” in the party.

