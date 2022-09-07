Peter Obi said allegations linking him to a $150m diaspora funding for his presidential campaigns are not true

The Labour Party's standard bearer said the allegations are mere speculations and he has not received such fund

He said his mission coming to the diaspora was to interface and consult with Nigerians to help develop the country

United Kingdom, London - The standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has debunked claims that Nigerians in the diaspora donated and gave him $150 million, Channels TV reported.

Obi made this know on Tuesday, September following an agitation by a Tinubu-Shettima support group for his disqualification by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from the presidential race.

Peter Obi has stated that his visit to the UK and the US were for the sole purpose of consultations. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The Labour Party’s candidate while responding to he claims in London stated the allegations were mere speculations.

He said:

“Nobody has given me anything,” he said. “That is speculation. What I need is not what they would give me. But what they would give Nigeria, because we need them to turn around Nigeria.

“This is the energy, the capacity that we need to turn around Nigeria. Every country that was turned around, was done by the diaspora. Even in the Bible, Joseph who left later came back to feed his people.”

Prior to his recent visit to London, Peter Obi has had stops in the United States where he interacted with Nigerians as part of his campaign activities.

"My UK visit is for consultation" - Peter Obi

As reported by The Nations newspaper, Peter Obi noted that his visits to Nigerians in the diaspora is just for consultation and not campaign.

He said:

“I am consulting Nigeria diasporans to know why they should be involved in the Nigerian electoral process. And you can see from my conversation and everything that what I am doing is saying let’s get involved.”

Peter Obi described Nigerians in the diaspora as very critical to the development of Nigeria in terms of investment.

He said:

“If they believe in Nigeria and bring their resources, both in terms of their material, talent and energy, we will turn around the country.”

Obi who has been backed by numerous organisations and youths in Nigeria and abroad called on electorates to distance themselves from ethnic and religious sentiments during ballot.

The former Anambra state governor said a meritorious leader should be given a chance and its selection should go through meritorious processes.

"Peter Obi is a threat to PDP", says Okowa

In another development, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has admitted the influence of Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party in the presidential race.

The vice-presidential candidate of the PDP said the former Anambra state governor holds a strong advantage in the southeast.

He stated that he wishes that Peter Obi was not in the race but the PDP has no choice than to deal with it.

