Peter Obi's quest for power is borne out of the need to change the country's structures in the forthcoming election

The Labour Party presidential candidate maintained that no matter the situation confronting the nation at the moment it would rise again

Speaking with Nigerians abroad, the former governor of Anambra state noted further that all may seem lost presently, but the nation would experience a turnaround soon

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, is of the opinion that Nigeria might be in a very critical position at the moment, however, all hope is far from lost.

At an event on Sunday, September 4, at Columbia University, Obi said while all seems bleak for the nation, there are great chances of turning her fate around, Channels TV reported.

Obi declared:

“I will say that while Nigeria’s situation is critical; it is not yet hopeless. That might be a cliché, but that is the reality,” the former Anambra State governor asserted.

He reiterated that in the mission to rescue Nigeria, there is no tribe, religion, or class. “Indeed, there can be no conscientious objector.”

Nigeria would experience a turnaround, Obi declares

The LP flagbearer said he is immensely proud of the Nigerian diaspora community, noting that their contributions have played a huge role in the nation’s growth so far.

Obi affirmed thus:

“Just over a month ago, on July 25, we celebrated the nearly 20 million Nigerians in the diaspora who contribute to the growth and development of our incredible country. We celebrated you.”

Obi reveals his agenda

Speaking ahead of 2023, Obi said his administration will pursue the global best practices and standards within the available resources.

Tackling the issue of education, he disclosed that certainly, the medium and long term, 14% budgetary funding for education is within the realm of possibility.

Obi stated:

“We will strive to be globally competitive by increasing funding and ensuring that the (TETFund) resources are redirected to the funding of the Universities and other higher institutions robustly with a view to ending the perennial shrikes by University Staff and workers.

“The median age of this country stands at 17.9, showing that Nigeria has the incredible potentials to develop, if she harnesses the demographic dividends intelligently.”

Obi's plan for the economy revealed

As regards the economy, the ex-Anambra governor explained that economics is driven by the laws of efficiency and as such, the nation must return to the path of production that results in production and wealth creation, and eventually results in massive employment and poverty alleviation.

2023: Thugs disrupt Labour Party meeting in Enugu, injure many

Legit.ng reported earlier that political thugs attacked and disrupted a Labour Party meeting in Awgu local government area of Enugu state on Sunday, September 4.

According to the report, the hoodlums, who numbered about 20, were armed with guns and machetes.

The attack which occurred at Awgu town in the area around 6pm, left no fewer than 17 persons injured.

2023: Nigerians in Diaspora to raise money for Peter Obi campaigns

Meanwhile, some Nigerians in the Diaspora have formed groups of committees to launch crowdfunding initiatives for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Accordingly, they plan to unveil in the coming days a crowdfunding portal with a target to raise $150 million from Obi’s supporters in the diaspora and N100 billion from those in Nigeria.

The supporters are targeting small amount in contributions to be gathered from largely ordinary Nigerians.

