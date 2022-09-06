Nigerians have been urged to ensure that they vote wisely in the forthcoming 2023 general elections

The advise was handed to Nigerians on Tuesday, September 6, by a former minister of sports and youth development

According to Bolaji Abdullahi, only those who enjoy suffering would be handing their votes to the ruling party in Nigeria

Bolaji Abdullahi, a former minister of sports on Tuesday, September 6, cautioned Nigerians against voting incompetence in the forthcoming election.

The minister said that only Nigerians who love suffering will vote for the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2023 general elections.

Bolaji Abdullahi has said that only those who love to suffer will vote for APC in 2023.

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that Abdullahi, a senatorial candidate for Kwara Central while speaking with journalists in Ilorin told the people that the APC has failed the nation

He noted that after a close look at all indices of development, the APC has nothing left to offer to the peeople.

Abdullahi also called on Nigerians to be careful not to return ruling party to power across all levels.

His words:

"You have to have a love for suffering to even consider voting for APC again after how they have ruined this country.

“If not for the way things are, nobody should even be talking about APC again after the mess they have brought to the country. The next election is going to be the PDP and any other party but APC.”

The former minister also promised to consolidate the achievements of all his predecessors in Kwara state to promote legislation and ensure projects get the necessary funding.

