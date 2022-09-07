Akinwunmin Ambode, a former governor of Lagos state, was removed from office, according to a chieftain of the APC, Tunde Bank-Anthony

Bank-Anthony on Wednesday, September 7, claimed that internal wrangling in Lagos APC cost Ambode his re-election

The politicians also opposed claims that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the founder of the new Lagos state

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Bank-Anthony, has given his version of how Akinwunmi lost his bid to remain in office as Lagos governor.

During an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday, September 7, Bank-Anthony alleged that as a performing governor, Ambode was removed from his seat over some internal rivalry in Lagos APC at the time.

Ambode lost his bid to remain in office as governor in 2019 (Photo: @AkinwunmiAmbode)

Source: Twitter

Ambode didn't follow Lagos' blueprint?

The southwest politician debunked the claim that the former governor did not follow the blueprint of the state while in office.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His words:

“I read something not too long ago, the chairman of the party in Lagos said Ambode did not follow the blueprint of Lagos. What is the blueprint of Lagos? It should be online for people to see.”

2019 Lagos APC guber primary rigged against Ambode?

He went on to state that according to Clement David Ebri (a former governor of Cross River), there was no primary in Lagos before the 2019 general elections.

However, Bank-Anthony said the former Cross River governor allegedly changed his mind and position about the primary.

He was quoted to have said:

“The primary was held in Lagos, Clement Ebri was in Lagos and he said it loud and clear that there was no primary but he later turned around and said, ‘Okay, let’s accept it like that.

“Ambode was a loyal party man and he stood by it and accepted it. And he has never made a comment about it since that day but people are insinuating so many things about him.”

Responding to a question on whether Tinubu has forgiven Ambode, Bank-Anthony responded:

“I am surprised that you said Tinubu has not forgiven Ambode; it should be the other way round that Ambode has not forgiven Tinubu. Saying that Tinubu has not forgiven Ambode, on what basis is that? Is it on poor performance or what?

"Is it that he didn’t do well as governor of Lagos state or as an accountant general? For me, it is more or less that a performing governor was yanked off for no reason, for personal reasons."

Tinubu can't claim glories of past administrations in Lagos - Bank-Anthony

Before this, he had argued that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu cannot claim the glory and successes of past administrations in Lagos.

His claim:

“The people that succeeded Asiwaju (Tinubu), BRF succeeded him and his eight years was more visible than Bola Tinubu’s eight years…He (Tinubu) cannot claim glory for what they did; it’s not possible."

2023: Ambode defects from APC to Labour Party? LP chairman speaks

Meanwhile, the Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) had reacted to claims that Akinwunmi Ambode, a former governor of the state, has defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ifagbemi Awamaridi, the chairman of the LP in Lagos, on Thursday, July 7, debunked the unconfirmed rumour and maintained that the former has never made such a decision.

Instead, Awamaridi made it clear that he is still the governorship flagbearer in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng