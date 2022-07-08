The Labour Party in Lagos state has dismissed talks that Akinwunmi Ambode has defected to its fold

According to the party's chairman in Lagos, Ifagbemi Awamaridi, who spoke with newsmen in the state, the rumour is false

Part of the debunked claim is that Ambode defected to the Labour Party to secure the governorship seat in 2023

Lagos - The Lagos chapter of the Labour Party (LP) has reacted to claims that Akinwunmi Ambode, a former governor of the state, has defected to the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ifagbemi Awamaridi, the chairman of the LP in Lagos, on Thursday, July 7, debunked the unconfirmed rumour and maintained that the former has never made such a decision, Premium Times reports.

LP said Ambode has not defected



Instead, Awamaridi made it clear that he is still the governorship flagbearer in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Meanwhile, a source close to Ambode told journalists that the ex-governor did not at any time defect to another party.

The source said:

“He’s a bona fide and committed APC member who will work for the success of the party’s candidate at the state and federal levels."

Moreover, checks by Vanguard proved the claims to be false.

