Ebenezer Babatope, a former minister of transportation, has said he would not be supporting the APC presidential candidate because they belonged to different political parties

The ex-Minister noted that though he had known the former Lagos state governor for over 50 years, he belonged to the APC while he is a PDP member

Babatope also dismissed the question of voting for the APC candidate on the ground that they're both from the Yoruba race, noting that such question does not hold water

Former minister of transportation Ebenezer Babatope has said he would not be supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, in the 2023 elections.

Babatope, while speaking in an interview on Monday, September 5, said despite being a Yoruba man with Tinubu, they are not in the same party, Daily Independent reported.

Ex-minister of transportation, Ebenezer Babatope, reveals why he would not support Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Why Babatope is not supporting Tinubu

The former minister maintained that he and Tinubu had been together for over 50 years now, but the fact that they belong to different parties would not make him support the former Lagos state governor.

He dismissed the question of voting for Tinubu because they are of the same race. The ex-minister maintained that such does not hold water.

He stated that he is a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, and his candidate is Atiku Abubakar, which he believed would win the election next year.

Babatope dismisses question about supporting Tinubu because of tribe

“We belong to different political parties, even though we are both Yorubas. I have known Tinubu for over 50 years but I cannot support him because we belong to different political parties.

"He belongs to the APC, and I am of the PDP.

"There is no question of Yoruba race here. I am a member of the PDP and our candidate, Atiku Abubakar will win by the grace of God”

