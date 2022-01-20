Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has visited the governor of Niger state as part of his consultations for the 2023 presidential election

The APC chieftain donated a whopping sum of N50million to families of the victims of banditry in the north-central state

Tinubu was accompanied on the visit by some notable APC chieftains including Senator Abu Ibrahim and Hon. James Faleke

Minna - Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has donated N50 million to the Niger government to help tackle the security challenges in the state.

Tinubu, a 2023 presidential aspirant under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) made the donation during a visit to the Government House in Minna where he was received by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, on Thursday, January 20.

Asiwaju Tinubu speaking to Governor Abubakar Bello during his visit to Niger state. Photo credit: Tinubu Support Group

Source: Facebook

The donation was revealed by the Tinubu Support Group on its verified Facebook page.

The group wrote:

“Asiwaju in Minna, donates 50 million naira to the state government to support security challenges faced by the state.”

Bola Tinubu visits Zamfara state, donates N50million to victims of banditry

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Tinubu donated the sum of N50million to families of victims of the recent killings in two local government areas of Zamfara state.

Tinubu who is popularly referred to as the national leader of the APC, made the donation on Thursday, January 13 when he paid a visit to the northwest state ravaged by banditry in the last few months.

At least, 58 people were reported killed last week when bandits raided some villages in some local governments in the state.

Bola Tinubu declares support for FG to crush armed bandits, terrorists

While in Zamfara, Tinubu expressed confidence that the federal government will crush Boko Haram terrorists and armed bandits in northern Nigeria.

Tinubu made the statement during his visit to commiserate with Governor Bello Matawalle over the recent carnage by bandits in Zamfara state.

The former Lagos state governor was accompanied on the visit to Gusau by Senator Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Nuhu Ribadu, and former APC national vice chairman, southwest, Pius Akinyelure.

