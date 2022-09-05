Fear that the 2023 presidential elections might not hold in some locations due to security threats has been dispelled by the Inspector General of Police

The IGP said that a robust analysis of the security situation has shown that elections would take place in 2023

According to the IGP, there have been discussions on the importance of cascading Nigeria's election security management training ahead of 2023

Following claims in some quarters that the scheduled 2023 general elections would not hold in key parts of Nigeria, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has reacted.

Baba assured that there is no immediate threat to the conduct of the election which has been scheduled to commence in February 2023.

The Inspector General of Police has said that a robust security analysis by the police shows that there is no threat to elections in 2023. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

The IGP gave the assurance in a statement issued on Sunday, September 4, by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Best practices for security analysis in Nigeria

The state received by Legit.ng said the IGP's assurance followed a security threat analysis carried out by the police using global best standards to ascertain the trend of expectations for the electioneering processes.

Speaking at a meeting with the assistant secretary of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, US Department of State, Todd Robinson, said they had discussions on the need to cascade the ongoing election security management training across the six geopolitical zones in preparation for the 2023 polls.

Also speaking, Robinson, commended the Nigerian police for the good work and the feats they have continued to record through the present leadership of the force.

Governor Wike finally reveals 1 thing that will make him happy in 2023

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to do its best to remain committed to giving Nigerians a credible election.

Wike made this call while announcing the commencement of the construction work on Igwuruta internal roads in Ikwerre local government area of Rivers state.

According to him, he hopes President Buhari will not renege on his pledge not to interfere with the 2023 general elections.

Finally, Buhari speaks on 2023 election, says no 'wuruwuru' will be tolerated under his watch

Nigerians have been assured of a free, fair and credible election ahead of the much anticipated 2023 general polls.

The assurance was given to citizens by the president, who was represented by the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retired).

President Muhammadu Buhari warned that no form of 'wuruwuru' would be tolerated under his watch.

