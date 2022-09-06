The APC has told the national chairman of the PDP to blame himself for the mess he had found himself in rather than blaming the opposition

The ruling added that Ayu is struggling to deny the statement credited to him that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, could not father a child

In a statement by the publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, on Tuesday, the party claimed all the problems in the PDP should be traced to Ayu

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has been cautioned by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop searching for scapegoats.

The APC said Ayu should not blame anyone but himself for the mess he found himself in over the altercation between him and the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, Vanguard reported.

The ruling APC said this to the opposition chairman in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Felix Morka, on Tuesday, September 6.

Ayu is struggling to deny comments credited to him - APC

“As he struggled to deny a statement credited to him that Governor Nyesom Wike could not father a child, the National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Iyorchia Ayu, alleged, ridiculously, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ‘other mischievous people’ were planting such stories in the media and stoking the feud between him and the Rivers State Governor,” APC stated.

The ruling party, in the statement, added that Ayu is wildly searching for third parties to blame for the internal wrangling rocking the party he leads.

The broom party stated that Ayu's escapist mindset showed that the PDP's rumpus cannot be detached from the party's national chairman.

