PDP national secretary has weighed in on the rift between Governor Nyesom Wike and the party flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar

The PDP chieftain maintained that the Rivers state governor has contributed immensely to the growth, development and stability of the opposition party in Nigeria

Samuel Anyanwu described the media report claiming he distanced himself from Wike as false and works of mischief makers

The national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samuel Anyanwu, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has made an immense sacrifice for the sustenance of the party.

Anyanwu, in a statement issued in Owerri, Imo state, on Tuesday, September 6, by his spokesperson, Ikenna Onuoha, said he never made comments against Wike in regards to the crisis rocking the party, The Punch reported.

The national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Samuel Anyanwu says Wike has done well for the party. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Anyanwu debunks media report

The PDP national scribe noted that the media report quoting him that he had distanced himself from Wike was completely false, malicious and an extreme act of mischief by desperate power seekers.

The statement further disclosed that Anyanwu had briefed his lawyers to commence legal action against the writer.

Part of the statement reads:

“Sen. Anyanwu, as the National Secretary cannot, has not, and will never distance himself from any leader in the party let alone Governor Wike, who remains a prominent leader of our party who has made immense sacrifice for the sustenance of the party.

“We urge the public, leaders and members of the PDP and the media to disregard the said report as completely false and product of the twisted imagination of a wicked soul and their sponsors.”

2023: PDP will lose presidential election, Wike vows as he declares war on Ayu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyeson Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said that the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, would make the party lose in 2023 because of his arrogance.

While reacting to a statement credited to Ayu that those calling for his resignation are children, Wike reminded Ayu that those children actually brought him from the gutter.

The governor maintained that Ayu valued the chairmanship position more than winning the 2023 general election.

2023: Wike sends clear message to Atiku, Tinubu on votes from Rivers

The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, on Saturday, September 3, made it clear that the state must get something in return from any presidential candidate who wants its votes in 2023.

Governor Wike, during the inauguration of a road project in the state, said this time, votes will not be for free.

He noted that if other states get offers from some politicians after they voted for them, Rivers deserves equal treatment in the next general elections.

